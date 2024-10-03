THE ENERGY REGULATORY Commission (ERC) has approved over 500 generation facilities, issuing 414 certificates of compliance (CoCs) and 101 provisional authorities to operate (PAOs).

In a statement on Wednesday, the ERC said the approvals were made as acting ERC chairperson and chief executive officer Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres held his first commission meeting.

“These approvals are set to boost the capacities of generation facilities and improve the reliability and supply of electricity,” the ERC said.

CoCs are issued by the ERC to entities operating a power plant or other power generating facilities. Meanwhile, pending the issuance of a CoC, the ERC grants PAOs to enable a generation company to immediately operate its generation facility.

Mr. Andres formally assumed office last week, temporarily replacing suspended ERC chair Monalisa C. Dimalanta. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera