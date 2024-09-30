SM Mall of Asia now houses the only Disney Store in Southeast Asia, launched by International Toy World, Inc. (ITWI), an affiliate of SM Retail, Inc.

Located on Level 1 of the North Main Mall at SM Mall of Asia, the store opened on Sept. 27.

“In bringing Disney Store to one of the largest shopping malls in the Philippines, we aspire for it to become a welcoming retail destination where guests look forward to creating memories with their loved ones,” said Rose Marie Dylim, president of International Toy World, Inc., said in a press release last week.

“Disney characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel hold a special place in many people’s hearts and in minds. We are proud to partner with SM to bring the magic of Disney closer to home,” said Disney Consumer Products Asia-Pacific Retail Vice-President Sara Grewal.

Ms. Grewal said shoppers can find many original products, including toys, collectibles, fashion, and homeware.

SM said guests can visit photo spots and life-size sculptures of characters in the store, including Disney princesses, Queen Elsa, Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse & Friends, Darth Vader, and Spider-Man. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante