CEBU-BASED property developer AppleOne Group, Inc. on Tuesday said it is preparing to expand into Mindanao, with a planned location in Cagayan de Oro (CdO).

The company has set its sights on CdO to strengthen its presence beyond Visayas and into the rising property market of Mindanao, AppleOne Chief Executive Officer and President Ray Go Manigsaca said in a statement.

“This is all set, and we are ready for Cagayan de Oro,” he said.

“CdO is a prime location for our expansion efforts in Mindanao. Its rich culture and natural tourist attractions make it a great destination hotspot for tourists,” he noted.

The company said CdO serves as a gateway to various tourist spots in Mindanao.

Inbound arrivals in Northern Mindanao reached up to 2.5 million in 2023, it noted.

The company previously broke ground on the JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort & Spa in Panglao, Bohol.

The is the province’s first five-star luxury hotel and residences, the company said.

It also plans to inaugurate Mahi Center and Fairfield by Marriott in Mactan Island by the latter part of this year.

AppleOne said Mindanao is seeing a boost in both residential and commercial developments due to increased investor confidence and the local government’s push for infrastructure improvements. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante