APPLEONE Medical Group, the healthcare arm of the AppleOne Group of companies that owns the Visayas Medical Hospital, said it has opened a laboratory in Cebu with the capacity to cater to 1,000 patients a day.

The Visayas Medical Hospital (VMH) Laboratory, which was opened on April 3, will be fully operated by laboratory service provider Singapore Diagnostics (SGD), AppleOne said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

AppleOne Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President Ray Go Manigsaca noted that the company has been investing in healthcare through partnerships.

The VMH Laboratory aims to ensure “timely and efficient healthcare delivery,” AppleOne said.

SGD has more than 450 professionals across 47 locations nationwide, processing laboratory tests for over 600 hospitals, clinic labs, and healthcare institutions in the Philippines, and serving up to 100,000 patients every month, according to AppleOne.

“By teaming up with VisayasMed Hospital, we’re able to… provide Cebuanos with expanded access to a diverse array… of laboratory tests without having the need to travel to Manila or overseas,” said Ritche Joseph Manuel D. Evidente, president and CEO of Singapore Diagnostics.

The Visayas Medical Hospital, formerly called Visayas Community Medical Center, has been providing healthcare services for almost 70 years, according to AppleOne.

Services offered include family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, dermatology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and anesthesiology. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante