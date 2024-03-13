ARANETA CITY and Masungi Geopark Foundation, Inc. (MGFI) signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on Geopark restoration.

“This partnership opens avenues for further cooperation in promoting education and environmental consciousness, leveraging Araneta City’s influential legacy in Metro Manila,” MGFI Director for Advocacy Billie Dumaliang said in a MoA signing on Feb. 22.

In the Adopt-a-Hectare Program, the partnership pledged to restore and protect 10 hectares of degraded land within the Masungi Geopark Project.

It focuses on the preservation of Masungi’s limestone landscape and surrounding areas.

The Comprehensive Forest Restoration (CFR) strategy will be implemented to rehabilitate over 2,700 hectares of degraded forest.

“Our company is committed to fostering a sustainable environment through green initiatives implemented in the City of Firsts,” Araneta Group Senior Management Consultant Rowell L. Recinto said.

Part of the plan is to induce involvement from partners and employees in the span of restoration activities such as grass trimming, tree planting, implementing security measures, and engaging rangers.

Among other present attendees were MGFI trustees Michael Molina and Araneta City Senior Vice President for Business Development John Castelo.

Masungi Geopark is a conservation area located in Baras, Rizal. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante