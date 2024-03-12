PAYMENT KIOSK operator Electronic Transfer & Advance Processing, Inc. (eTap) expects to add 2,000 kiosks nationwide to 3,500 by yearend, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It also reported additional client purchases of 1,000 machines for BTI payments PH and 500 machines and cash management service for Electronic Commerce Payments, Inc.

“This year, eTap, Inc. is projected to surpass its 2023 income by 65%,” it said, without providing the amount.

The company’s revenue last year more than doubled, eTap Chief Executive Officer Perseverando M. Hernandez said in the statement.

eTap deployed 1,500 machines last year, which drove growth.

“As we continue developing cutting-edge technologies, we anticipate further growth in revenue, market share and overall impact,” Mr. Hernandez said.

eTAP said its market share has been at 70% since 2022.

ETap has partnered with Globe Telecom, Inc., GCash, Maya, BTI Payments, ECPay, Cebuana Lhuillier, Easytrip, Autosweep, PrimeWater, Paynamics, Beep and Tripko.

Users can access eTap’s electronic payment services online and at various kiosks in malls such as Lots for Less, CityMall, Novo, Primark, Home Along, IMART, Budgetwise and JS Gaisano.

“These collaborations have broadened the company’s market reach and resulted in the development of tailored solutions catering to specific industry requirements,” eTap Chief Operating Officer Marlon H. Portugal said.

The diversification of eTap’s client portfolio underscores its commitment to provide customized, industry-specific electronic payment solutions, he added.

eTap offers a platform for various financial transactions for banks, loan services, telecommunication networks, video games and ride-hailing services. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante