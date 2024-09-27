SUNLIGHT Air is increasing its flights from Manila by restarting flights to Busuanga next month, its chief executive officer said on Thursday,

“The Manila-Busuanga route has always been in demand among our passengers since it was Sunlight Air’s first route when it launched,” Sunlight Air Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ryna C. Brito-Garcia said in a statement.

Sunlight Air will start offering daily flights between Manila and Busuanga (Coron) on Oct. 27. This move is part of the airline’s expansion plans to serve more underserved areas, the company said.

Since April, Sunlight Air has flown over 26,000 passengers to Coron from Cebu and Clark.

Currently, Sunlight Air operates flights to Siargao; San Vicente, Coron, and Busuanga in Palawan; Caticlan, Aklan; Iloilo; Cagayan de Oro; and Cebu.

In April, the airline moved its hub from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Clark but continued its Cebu flights from Manila.

Previously, Sunlight Air announced plans to introduce new routes and increase the frequency of existing routes starting in 2025.

The company is also considering international flights in the future and is currently in discussions about this plan. — Ashley Erika O. Jose