GLOBE Telecom, Inc. is progressing in its satellite-to-SMS trial in remote areas, the Ayala-led telecommunications company said on Thursday.

In a statement, Globe said that it successfully sent text messages using standard phones via its partner Lynk Global, Inc.’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite, describing this as “a major breakthrough in providing reliable and inclusive connectivity.”

“This is a significant step in our mission to bridge the digital divide, ensuring that every Filipino, regardless of location, stays connected to the world,” Globe Director & Head of Network Strategy and Technology Enablement Gerhard Tan said.

In June, Globe announced its partnership with Lynk to assess the potential of satellite-direct-to-phone communication services in remote areas in the country.

Lynk is an international company that develops satellite-to-mobile-phone constellation technology to enhance mobile phone service coverage.

“The test, which used a range of mobile devices, showed that direct-to-phone satellite communication is possible without any modifications to existing devices, allowing for widespread access and affordability,” Globe said.

The partnership aims to improve connectivity in the country, particularly in remote and underserved areas. The collaboration is set to last for one year, ending in June 2025.

The company said that the pilot areas for the program are Zambales, Pangasinan, Siargao, and Leyte.

Globe also said that program will use the LEO satellite constellation to provide short-message service, IP-messaging apps, and emergency alerts in regions without traditional network coverage. — Ashley Erika O. Jose