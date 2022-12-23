Yuchengco-led PetroEnergy Resources Corp. through its subsidiary PetroWind Energy Inc. and Vestas Wind Systems A/S signed a turbine supply and maintenance contract for the Nabas-2 wind farm in Aklan.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, PetroWind Energy said Vestas will supply six units of 2.2-megawatt (MW) wind turbine generators for its 13.2-MW Nabas-2 wind power project through an operation and maintenance (O&M) agreement.

“We welcome this new partnership with Vestas. Being one of the leading energy solution providers worldwide, we are confident that Vestas will bring the latest advancements in wind farm technology and best practices in O&M for Nabas-2,” Paul Elmer C. Morala, assistant vice-president for power plant operations of PetroEnergy, said in a media release.

Danish renewable energy company Vestas also designs, manufactures and provides power converters, wind turbines, blades, and towers.

PetroEnergy’s Nabas-2 wind project will add capacity to its 36-MW Nabas-1 project.

This year, the Department of Energy (DoE) awarded PetroWind the contract to supply clean and renewable energy to the Visayas grid, which it will source from Nabas-2.

Last year, the DoE also awarded PetroGreen Energy Corp. with service contracts for Buhawind Energy Northern Luzon, Buhawind Energy Northern Mindoro, and Buhawind Energy East Panay for a total capacity of about 4 gigawatts (GW).

PetroWind is a joint venture of PetroGreen, the renewable energy arm of PetroEnergy, EEI Power Corp., and BCPG Public Co. Ltd.

On Thursday, shares in the company closed 0.41% lower to end at P4.80 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose