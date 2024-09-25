DOÑA Beatriz Zobel de Ayala, the matriarch of the Zobel de Ayala family, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, Sept. 23.

“We confirm the passing of Doña Beatriz Zobel de Ayala, the wife of Ayala Corp. Chairman Emeritus Jaime Zobel de Ayala,” the conglomerate said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The family requests privacy during this most difficult time,” it added.

Ayala Corp. did not provide additional details about the passing of Ms. Zobel.

Born on Feb. 29, 1936, in Madrid, Spain, Ms. Zobel was the mother of Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto, as well as Fernando, Bea Jr., Patsy, Cristina, Monica, and Sofia.

A memorial service for Ms. Zobel will be held on the morning of Sept. 27 at the Santuario de San Antonio Parish, Forbes Park, Makati City.

In lieu of flowers, Ayala Corp. said that the Ayala family requests donations in Doña Bea’s memory to her favored causes, including the Friends of Elsie Gaches and the Tuloy Foundation. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave