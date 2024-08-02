CEMENT PRODUCER Holcim Philippines, Inc. has named Nicolas George as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO) effective Aug. 1.

Mr. George replaces outgoing president and CEO Horia Adrian, who will become the head of decarbonization for the Holcim Group in the Asia, Middle East, and Africa region, Holcim Philippines said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

Mr. Adrian served as president and CEO of Holcim Philippines for over three years, having been appointed in March 2021.

“I’m excited to lead the Philippine business and further raise its business performance and positive impact. The Philippines is an important market for Holcim, and I am thrilled to work with our people, customers, and other partners to further raise results and deliver great value to all stakeholders,” Mr. George said.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. George was the CEO of Holcim Group’s operations in Algeria, where he focused on expanding the mortar and aggregates businesses, initiating the decarbonization roadmap, and improving industrial performance.

Mr. George joined Holcim in 2007 as a strategy manager in China and has also served as the CEO of Holcim operations in Myanmar and Uganda.

He holds a degree in Industry Management, Innovation, and Performance from the Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon.

Holcim Philippines operates cement manufacturing facilities in La Union, Bulacan, Batangas, Misamis Oriental, and Davao, as well as aggregates and dry mix businesses and technical support facilities for building solutions. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave