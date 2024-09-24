REAL ESTATE developer Dolmar Real Estate Development Corp. (Dolmar Land) is eyeing to expand into Mexico, Pampanga with a planned horizontal project to bolster the company’s presence in the affordable to mid-end segment.

“We’re also foraying into our first Pampanga location. The direction that we’re doing is to keep landbanking and to unlock the landbank that we already have to sustain not only the growth of the company but to serve more Filipinos. It is going to be horizontal community,” Dolmar Land Director of Operations Francis C. Tan said during a media briefing in Makati City last week.

According to Mr. Tan, Dolmar Land is eyeing to begin pre-selling for the 20-hectare Pampanga development within the year.

“We’re very excited to launch in the next weeks or months. What we’re trying to do is (to begin) pre-selling within the year. Between four to five years after land development, we’ll start turning over (the units),” he said. “Before, it is more focused in Bulacan. But now we feel like we are ready to introduce ourselves to many provinces that need housing in the Philippines. We try to be ahead of the curve,” he added.

Mr. Tan added that Dolmar Land strives to “always stay tuned to the evolving and changing needs of the Filipino property market.”

“Our challenge is to make sure that each new community that we develop is better than the one that came before it. We will always remain committed to build and serve for the future of our fellow Filipinos by developing more Dolmar Land communities and working together with our partners and clients,” he said.

Angelo D. Elispe, Dolmar Land vice-president for business development, said at the same briefing that the planned Pampanga development will have at least 1,500 units.

“Our (price) range will be around P2.5 million to P4 million for the Pampanga development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dolmar Land Chairman and President Mariano John L. Tan, Jr. said during his opening remarks that the property developer has two residential subdivisions under development in Bulacan that would provide an additional 1,966 units for about 7,900 residents.

“The pipeline for future projects is already being prepared by scouting and investing in additional hectares of land in Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Pampanga,” he said.

Dolmar Land has delivered over 7,000 homes since its establishment in 1972. Its residential portfolio consists of Bella Vista, Northgrove Hills, Legacia, Golden Hills Panorama Bulacan, Golden Heights Cartagena, Barcelona, and Andalucia.

The company also has commercial properties such as the Dolmar Building in Mandaluyong, UN Avenue Manila, and Gold Tower Makati. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave