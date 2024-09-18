TELECOMMUNICATIONS company and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider Eastern Telecommunications Philippines, Inc. (Eastern Communications) is further expanding its footprint and services across the country.

This follows Eastern Communications’ announcement that it is expanding its services to Roxas City, Capiz in the Visayas through its “Via Eastern” initiative, which provides enterprises with digital tools and solutions.

“We are proud to support Roxas City’s vision of becoming a center for business and technology through our ICT solutions by offering business-grade connectivity and digital tools that address the unique needs of the local business landscape,” Eastern Communications Vice-President and Head of Sales Michael S. Castañeda said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As Eastern Communications marks its presence in the area, it plans to extend its services to other cities across Capiz in the future,” the company said.

For the year, the telecommunications provider has allocated P1.15 billion for its capital expenditure (capex) budget to fund its expansion plans.

It said that most of its capex would be used to strengthen the company’s network while also growing its enterprise product offerings.

Eastern Communications earlier said it was eyeing Iloilo, Davao, Bohol, Boracay, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, and Dumaguete as areas for possible sites and business hubs for its commitment to increase its overall footprint.

In 2023, Eastern Communications increased its fiber network to over 9,760 kilometers with a total of 180 nodes in 42 business cities nationwide. — Ashley Erika O. Jose