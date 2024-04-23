THE Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) has partnered with Indian renewable energy solutions provider WindStream Energy Technologies India Pvt Ltd. to implement hybrid renewable technology systems in the Philip-pines.

PNOC and WindStream recently signed a memorandum of understanding to deploy SolarMill technologies, which combine wind and solar energy systems, across small island communities in the country.

The hybridization technology system, developed by Windstream Energy Technologies, is a modular and scalable energy solution capable of integrating solar energy and wind turbine wind magnet generators, PNOC said in a statement on Monday.

PNOC serves as the corporate arm of the Department of Energy. It manages the exploration of the Philippines’ indigenous oil, exploitation and development of all energy resources.

Established in 2013, Windstream Energy Technologies provides hybrid renewable energy systems to about 38 countries.

PNOC said that using the SolarMill will accelerate the government’s electrification goal because of its compact size, which makes it easier to deploy and install in remote areas.

The partnership is also expected to boost the hybridization program of National Power Corp. (Napocor) for its small power utility group in off-grid areas.

“By blending diesel-powered generation with solar and wind power, the initiative seeks to enhance energy access and sustainability in off-grid communities,” PNOC said.

To recall, state-run Napocor is also targeting to accelerate the hybridization of diesel generators by tapping renewables like solar power. — Ashley Erika O. Jose