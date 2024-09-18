MOVEM Electric, Inc., the sustainable mobility arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has partnered with foam and mattress maker Uratex Group of Companies to support the latter’s logistics operations.

Movem handed over to Uratex an electric light delivery truck and a 60-kilowatt direct current fast charger for its manufacturing plant in Plaridel, Bulacan, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

This move is intended to support Uratex’s plan to boost its adoption and deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) with “a convenient and accessible charging solution to its drivers and operations,” the company said.

“Our vision of driving the Philippines’ journey towards an emissions-free transportation sector is only made possible through working with like-minded partners such as Uratex,” said Raymond B. Ravelo, president of Movem, and first vice-president and chief sustainability officer of Meralco.

“Together, we will continue to promote key initiatives in vehicle electrification, helping protect and preserve our planet, and ultimately powering good lives for all,” he added.

Uratex Managing Director Peachy C. Medina said that the company has been gradually converting its internal fleet to electrical as part of its commitment to achieve its zero emissions goal.

“Movem assisted us from our initial inquiry, choosing the right model fit for our purpose, delivery, installation, and trained our drivers and maintenance personnel,” she said.

Meralco said it has supported Uratex to meet the latter’s requirements to switch to renewable energy sources under the government’s Green Energy Option Program.

The power distributor established Movem last year as its new subsidiary that will focus on the development and deployment of various electric transportation solutions.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera