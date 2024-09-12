DBDOYC, Inc., operator of the Angkas ride-hailing app, is further expanding its online option payment method by partnering with mobile wallet GCash.

“As long-standing partners, especially at the height of the pandemic, GCash and Angkas have been strengthening their strategic collaboration as they share the same vision of helping Filipinos have better and easier experiences for their daily transactions,” G-Xchange President and Chief Executive Officer Oscar Enrico A. Reyes, Jr. said in a media release on Wednesday.

G-Xchange, Inc. is the operator of GCash.

With this tie-up, users can now directly link their GCash wallet as a preferred mode of payment in their Angkas app, the e-wallet platform said, adding that this minimizes the need for users to top up their Angkas accounts from digital or other e-wallet platforms.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance our customer service, and partnering with GCash for secure cashless payments is a great solution. Nearly everyone uses GCash these days, it’s incredibly convenient for our riders and passengers. It removes the hassle of handling cash or looking for change,” Angkas Chief Executive Officer George I. Royeca said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose