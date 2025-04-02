ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc. is keen on taking over the operations and maintenance of other regional airports in the country as the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group is set to take over two regional airports this year.

“We are actually open to expanding our portfolio. With Cebu, Laguindingan, and Bohol, we are already building a strong network. But we are keeping an eye on other potential regional airports,” Aboitiz President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao said in an interview on Money Talks with Cathy Yang on One News on Tuesday.

Aboitiz InfraCapital is set to assume the operations and maintenance of Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental this month, and will take over New Bohol-Panglao International Airport by June.

Aboitiz InfraCapital’s immediate plans for the two regional airports are to enhance operational efficiency, improve commercial space, and introduce digital upgrades, Ms. Canilao said.

“We also plan to work closely with local stakeholders to ensure that the airport becomes a real driver of regional tourism and economic growth,” Ms. Canilao said.

The company, which has also taken full control of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), plans to apply a slightly different approach at the two regional airports than it did at MCIA.

“Our approach is tailored per location. Cebu is a major international hub, while Bohol and Laguindingan are growing regional airports with strong tourism and domestic traffic,” Ms. Canilao said.

For Bohol, Aboitiz InfraCapital said it will focus on scalable infrastructure upgrades and implement sustainable initiatives, while it will prioritize capacity enhancements and connectivity for Laguindingan, especially since the airport is a key link to northern Mindanao.

“For Laguindingan, we also aim to support the revival and growth of tourism in northern Mindanao. We’re hoping to build on its already strong tourism appeal by working with local stakeholders, most especially the local government units and airlines, to open up more routes and services,” she said.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz InfraCapital expects to turn a profit on these regional airport projects within the next five to seven years, Ms. Canilao said, adding that the company sees airport projects as long-term investments.

The company won the contracts for the operations and maintenance of the P12.75-billion Laguindingan airport project and the P4.53-billion New Bohol-Panglao International Airport after no bids were received by the government during the projects’ Swiss challenge.

Aside from expanding its airport portfolio, Aboitiz InfraCapital is also keen on expanding its water and digital infrastructure assets.

“We see huge potential as well in water and digital infrastructure, and we are excited again for more public-private partnerships (PPPs),” she said, adding that the company would likely get into water infrastructure projects in areas where it has built and managed airports.

“What we want to do is not only build or develop the airports but also the supporting infrastructure around our airport assets,” she added. — Ashley Erika O. Jose