FUJIFILM Philippines, Inc. targets to expand its footprint in the healthcare sector by introducing a portable X-ray device aimed at addressing diagnostic needs in underserved and remote areas.

“We are confident that FDR Xair… will open new opportunities for TB (tuberculosis) screening, especially for Filipinos who live in remote areas,” Fujifilm Philippines President Masahiro “Masa” Uehara said during a launch event on Tuesday.

There are four million Filipinos who lack access to timely TB diagnosis and treatment, he noted.

The Department of Health has reported that, as of December 2023, there were over 600,000 recorded cases of TB in the Philippines.

The portable X-ray device, FDR Xair, can perform TB screenings in three minutes with the help of a radiologist and doctor, according to the company.

Mr. Uehara said the company has been involved in healthcare for 88 years, starting with X-ray film.

Today, Fujifilm’s healthcare products include X-ray machines, ultrasound systems for visualizing organs with sound waves, endoscopes for examining internal body parts, in vitro diagnostic tools for analyzing biological samples, magnetic resonance imaging or MRI machines for detailed body scans using magnets, and computed tomography systems for creating cross-sectional images of the body using X-rays. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante