MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) said it is planning to build new substations — facilities that transform high-voltage electricity for distribution to homes and businesses — within the development sites of property developer Ayala Land, Inc., particularly for Circuit Makati and Parklinks Estate.

“We, at Meralco, keep our lines of communication open with our enterprise partners such as Ayala Land,” Meralco Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This enables continuous improvement and innovation in empowering not only our commercial customers but also businesses that support communities and power our economy,” he added.

The power distributor said it has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering reliable and quality service to Ayala Land following a “strategic business review session.”

Currently, Meralco has six existing substation facilities serving Ayala Land estates.

The real estate company provides substation lot provisions for its developments, allowing the power distributor to energize projects.

In September last year, Meralco energized a 115-kilovolt (kV)-34.5-kV gas-insulated switchgear substation worth P597 million to provide power supply to Ayala Land’s Arca South estate and nearby communities in Taguig City.

Meralco’s majority owner, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera