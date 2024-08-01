MSPECTRUM, Inc., the solar energy arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has teamed up with the local unit of United States-based Excelitas Technologies Corp. to build a solar rooftop facility in Laguna.

Under the contract, MSpectrum will install a 116 kilowatt-peak solar facility at Excelitas Technologies Philippines, Inc.’s manufacturing facility in the city of Cabuyao.

The solar power project is slated for completion in December and is expected to generate 165,998 kilowatt-hours of clean energy yearly.

The company said the project would allow the Excelitas unit to cut its carbon footprint by 118.2 metric tons.

“Partnering with MSpectrum is a step in the right direction for Excelitas Technologies Philippines as we do our part in being a good corporate citizen by harnessing the benefits of renewable energy,” Enrique M. Sonoy, Jr., senior director of operations of Excelitas Technologies Philippines, said in a statement. “We look forward to doing more in the future.”

MSpectrum offers tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial and residential customers “through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.”

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT, Inc.

