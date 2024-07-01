AYALA-LED ACEN Corp.’s supply retail arm has signed a deal with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to power the latter’ headquarters in Mandaluyong with 100% renewable energy (RE).

ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions will power ADB’s facilities using renewable energy from its portfolio, including solar and wind sources, it said in a statement on Sunday.

“As Asia and the Pacific’s climate bank, ADB is committed to lowering its carbon footprint. This includes sourcing electricity from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind,” said Bruce Gosper, ADB vice-president for administration and corporate management.

Lakshmi Menon, ADB director general for corporate services, said that the development bank has continued to source power from renewable energy sources since 2014 as part of its sustainability efforts.

“ADB has been instrumental in driving the growth of our renewable energy portfolio in the Philippines and around the region through sustainable financing,” ACEN President and Chief Executive Officer Eric T. Francia said.

ACEN currently holds about 4.8 gigawatts (GW) of attributable renewables capacity in operation and under construction, as well as signed agreements and won competitive tenders worth over one GW.

With this, the company said it has already effectively surpassed its original goal of reaching five GW of renewables by 2025. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera