THE PHILIPPINES’ fifth-generation (5G) stand-alone (SA) network performance worsened in the second quarter (Q2) despite surpassing that of its select Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP) peers, according to Ookla.

In its report, Ookla said that the Philippines recorded a median 5G SA download speed of 375.40 megabits per second (Mbps) for Q2, leading the EMAP region for that period.

5G SA networks are a specific kind of 5G mobile network that functions without relying on 4G LTE infrastructure. These networks are designed to fully leverage the benefits of 5G technology, offering numerous advantages and enabling advanced features that earlier network generations cannot support.

For comparison, India reported a median 5G SA download speed of 298.44 Mbps, while Thailand recorded 223.61 Mbps for the same period.

However, the Philippines’ median 5G SA download speed decreased yea on year from 446.98 Mbps in Q2 2023. India and Thailand also saw declines in 5G SA speeds, with median speeds falling from 436.3 Mbps and 263.99 Mbps, respectively, in 2023.

Regarding median upload speeds, the Philippines trailed behind Thailand in the second quarter, with Thailand achieving 24.81 Mbps, while the Philippines and India recorded 22.77 Mbps and 15.96 Mbps, respectively.

Ookla reported that Globe Telecom, Inc. continues to expand its 5G outdoor coverage, reaching approximately 97.44% as of the first half of 2024.

“Countries in EMAP have experienced a more substantial decline in 5G SA network performance compared to Q2 2023,” Ookla said.

“The fast coverage expansion and continued adoption have likely increased the load on 5G SA infrastructure, putting pressure on the operators to scale up network capacity in the future to at least maintain a similar performance level,” Ookla said.

Ookla anticipates continued growth in the adoption of 5G SA across Southeast Asia, India, and the US, driven by the demand for more reliable connectivity. — Ashley Erika O. Jose