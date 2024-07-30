LISTED food and beverage kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings, Inc. has secured a deal for the exclusive distribution of Polland Hopia brand products in Cebu and Zamboanga, expanding its partnerships and revenue stream.

Fruitas Holdings secured the exclusive distributorship through listed subsidiary Balai ni Fruitas, Inc., which signed an agreement with Polland Hopia brand owner D’ Famous Red Box Corp., the kiosk operator said in a stock exchange disclosure on Monday.

“Balai Ni Fruitas is confident that securing distribution rights for Polland Hopia in Cebu and Zamboanga will not only expand revenue stream but also foster deeper consumer loyalty,” Fruitas Holdings said.

“In addition, Polland Hopia will be available in Balai Pandesal community stores on a non-exclusive basis,” it added.

Since 1966, Polland Hopia offers mung bean cakes or hopia in various flavors such as mongo, black mongo, chocolate fudge, and ube.

“These exclusive distribution agreements underscore the trust and confidence that other brands place in us,” Fruitas Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Lester C. Yu said.

“At the same time, this reflects our unwavering commitment to deliver wholesome, high-quality products that resonate deeply with Filipino consumers, much like Fruitas itself. We look forward to introducing even more innovative offerings from Fruitas in the future,” he added.

Previously, Fruitas Holdings entered into an agreement with Bukidnon Milk Co. (BMC) for the exclusive distribution of the latter’s products in Metro Manila.

BMC sells dairy products sourced from Bukidnon such as premium whole milk, chocolate milk, and yogurt.

“BMC’s offerings complement Fruitas Holdings’ flavorful and fresh fruit juices, providing consumers with an expanded selection of healthy and thirst-quenching drink options,” Fruitas Holdings said.

Balai ni Fruitas, a 75% owned subsidiary of Fruitas Holdings, operates Balai Pandesal, Buko ni Fruitas, and Fruitas House of Desserts.

Fruitas Holdings has over 25 brands in its portfolio such as Buko Loco, Buko ni Fruitas, De Original Jamaican Pattie, Johnn Lemon, Juice Avenue, and Black Pearl.

On Monday, Fruitas Holdings shares fell by 1.28% or one centavo to 77 centavos per share while Balai ni Fruitas stocks rose by 7.79% or three centavos to P0.415 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave