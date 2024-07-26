YUCHENGCO-LED PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) has signed a contract with Isuzu Autoparts Manufacturing Corp. (IAMC) for the installation of a three-megawatt-peak (MWp) rooftop solar project.

The solar project will be installed at IAMC’s manufacturing facility in Laguna, with construction slated to begin in the third quarter and completion expected in the second quarter of 2025, PetroGreen said in a media release on Thursday.

PGEC said that the solar project will be among the largest commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop solar facilities in Laguna.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate approximately 4,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy annually, which could reduce IAMC’s carbon emissions by approximately 3,000 metric tons per year.

PGEC is the renewable energy arm of publicly listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp. Meanwhile, IAMC is a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Ltd. of Japan, engaged in the manufacture of Isuzu auto parts and assembly of transmission units for Isuzu vehicles.

“This project is the latest and biggest addition to our growing C&I solar portfolio that now includes commercial, educational, and manufacturing partners,” PGEC President and Chief Executive Officer Francisco G. Delfin, Jr. said.

He added that the project also contributes to the Department of Energy’s goals of “greater energy efficiency and clean energy use in the auto manufacturing sector.”

“This partnership with PGEC is more than just about energy efficiency and power cost reduction,” IAMC President Seiji Mizutani said.

“It is a testament to IAMC’s Corporate Commitment to Isuzu’s Environmental Vision 2050, environmental stewardship, support for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Philippines’ Ambisyon Natin 2040,” he added.

Earlier this month, PGEC and Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao switched on their 360 kilowatt-peak solar rooftop power project in the school’s two main buildings. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera