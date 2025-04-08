FOAM and mattress manufacturer Uratex has partnered with ACEN RES, the retail electricity supply arm of the Ayala group, to shift the power source of four more facilities to 100% renewable energy (RE).

Uratex facilities in Magallanes, Shaw, Marcos Highway, and Isabela are transitioning to RE, joining seven other locations across Luzon and Cebu, ACEN Corp. said in a statement on Monday.

These facilities were already powered by renewables under the Green Energy Option Program, a government initiative allowing electricity consumers to switch to renewable energy and choose their supplier.

“This expansion reinforces Uratex’s holistic sustainability strategy, which includes innovative product development using recycled materials and continuous operational efficiency improvements,” the company said.

The Uratex Group of Companies is the largest manufacturer of mattresses, as well as automotive and commercial polyurethane foam products in the Philippines. It also produces automotive parts, textiles, plastic furniture, and containers.

ACEN RES is the retail electricity unit of ACEN, the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group. The energy company currently has 7 gigawatts of attributable renewable energy capacity spanning operational, under-construction, and committed projects.

“We look forward to a continued and expanding collaboration, exploring opportunities beyond just energy supply. We are committed to nurturing strong partnerships within the Ayala group, and we see immense potential to create synergies across our diverse businesses, including banking, communications, green mobility, and land development,” said Miguel de Jesus, managing director and chief operating officer for Philippine operations at ACEN.

“By working together, we can unlock new avenues for innovation and sustainable growth,” he added. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera