CEBU PACIFIC (CEB) continues its international route expansion after launching its flight to Osaka from Cebu, the budget carrier announced on Monday.

“With Japan being a top-of-mind destination for many Filipino travelers, the new route will surely give them the opportunity to visit one of the country’s dynamic cities. We also hope that this launch can encourage more travelers from Japan to explore the beauty of the Philippines,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a media release on Monday.

Cebu Pacific, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., will start offering flights to Osaka from Cebu on Oct. 15, four times a week: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. The budget carrier also flies between Narita and Cebu.

With the addition of the Cebu-Osaka route, the budget carrier is further strengthening its frequencies to Japan.

Currently, Cebu Pacific offers daily flights to Manila-Fukuoka-Manila; Manila-Nagoya-Manila; and Manila-Osaka-Manila; and twice daily between Manila and Narita, and Manila and Osaka. The carrier also operates four times weekly between Clark and Narita.

To date, Cebu Pacific offers flights to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Earlier this month, the budget carrier announced that it would order up to 152 A321 New Engine Option (NEO) aircraft valued at P1.4 trillion from European planemaker Airbus, marking the largest aircraft order in the Philippines.

The company’s aircraft order, which is anticipated to start arriving by 2028, is expected to boost its operations as it is also considering adding new routes and increasing its frequencies.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Cebu Air said it is exploring possible partnerships with Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), but noted that nothing has been agreed upon to date.

“Cebu Pacific is always on the lookout for opportunities to grow and expand its network, including partnerships with other parties,” Cebu Air said.

On Monday, The Philippine Star reported that Cebu Pacific is in talks to acquire AirSWIFT Transport, Inc., formerly Island Transvoyager, Inc., a unit of Ayala Land, Inc.

“We confirm that Ayala Land is exploring opportunities with Cebu Pacific to improve our offerings. Should this discussion result in an agreement, then the proper public disclosures will be made,” Ayala Land said in a Viber message. — Ashley Erika O. Jose