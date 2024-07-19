STATE-LED National Power Corp. (Napocor) has energized modular diesel generator sets (gensets) with a combined capacity of 150 kilowatts on an island in Tawi-Tawi.

The diesel generator sets were energized on the island of Taganak, Turtle Islands, along with the switch on of a distribution line system of the Cagayan de Sulu Electric Cooperative, Inc., Napocor said in a statement on Wednesday.

The distribution line project was facilitated by the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“This initiative is anticipated to provide service to 1,000 households, significantly enhancing the island’s energy accessibility,” the company said.

Napocor is mandated to provide electricity to all far-flung areas not connected to the main grid through the Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG). To date, it operates 272 SPUG power plants in 222 areas.

Napocor President Martin Y. Roxas has said that they are targeting to complete the bidding process for the Accelerated Hybridization Program (AHP) soon to allow private companies to put up renewables in off-grid areas.

The AHP is aimed at allowing the private sector to build renewable energy generation plants or facilities to supplement, augment, or replace the existing capacities in the operations of Napocor’s SPUG diesel power plants.

Under the program, Napocor plans to bid out four clusters of off-grid areas, such as Tawi-Tawi, Batanes, Bicol, and El Nido in Palawan. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera