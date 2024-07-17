By Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Reporter

NEXGEN Energy Corp., a newly listed renewable energy (RE) company, saw its stocks rise by 1.79% or three centavos to P1.71 per share following its market debut on Tuesday, exceeding its initial price of P1.68 each.

NexGen Energy listed its initial public offering (IPO) on the Philippine Stock Exchange’s (PSE) Small, Medium, and Emerging (SME) Board, becoming the third company to go public this year, alongside OceanaGold Philippines, Inc. and Citicore Renewable Energy Corp.

Shares of NexGen Energy reached a high of P1.84 before settling at P1.71 by the end of its first trading day. The IPO listing of NexGen Energy brings the PSE closer to its target of achieving six public listings this year.

NexGen Energy successfully raised P504 million in gross proceeds from the IPO of its primary common shares, earmarked for the construction and development of solar projects in Zambales and wind projects in Cavite.

The company also plans to allocate a portion of the proceeds for further development and acquisition of RE projects.

NexGen Energy sold 300 million primary common shares and an additional 15 million shares from its overallotment option, both priced at P1.68 apiece.

The proceeds from the overallotment option were sold by Pure Energy Holdings Corp., NexGen Energy’s principal shareholder and parent company.

During the listing ceremony, PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon urged companies to proceed with their IPO plans to stimulate market activity.

“I am often asked these days if companies with IPO plans are correct in waiting for better market conditions. My answer has consistently been that if your company has a good story and it needs capital to pursue its development or expansion plans, then that is the appropriate time to list your company,” Mr. Monzon said.

“The more companies that defer their IPO plans because of what they call poor market conditions, the more these poor market conditions become a self-fulfilling prophecy,” he added.

Mr. Monzon also said that NexGen Energy is the first RE company to list on the PSE’s SME board.

“This IPO serves as a timely reminder to other small companies that need to raise capital that the SME board is a very practical and feasible listing route,” he said.

NexGen Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Peter Y. Roxas said in his speech that the IPO proceeds will help the company’s expansion plans.

“Although our IPO is a small issue, the funds raised will jump-start a basket of projects with our target of developing over 1,600 megawatts (MW) composed of several solar energy service contracts and 12 wind energy service contracts,” Mr. Roxas said.

“The synergy we have with our sister company, Repower Energy Development Corp. (REDC), will play an important factor in the completion of these projects,” he added.

Sought for comment, China Bank Capital Corp. Managing Director Juan Paolo E. Colet said in a Viber message that NexGen Energy’s public listing will encourage other RE or similarly sized companies to explore listing on the PSE.

“This comes on the back of an improving market backdrop, with the PSE benchmark index rising more than 8% since hitting its year-to-date low last June,” he said.

“We are pleased that the stock closed above its IPO price on its market debut. It appears that many short-term traders exited on the first day, but the bulk of NexGen Energy’s investors are strong hands who are confident about the company’s prospects,” he added.

Globalinks Securities and Stocks, Inc. Trader Mark V. Santarina said that NexGen Energy’s stock price is poised to benefit from improving economic conditions and the government’s RE push.

“The stock closed at P1.71, reflecting positive investor sentiment. RE companies are poised to benefit from the Philippine government’s target to increase the renewable energy share in the country’s energy mix,” Mr. Santarina said in a Viber message.

“NexGen Energy shares could benefit from improved economic conditions, especially if the Federal Reserve cuts rates by September,” he added.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Head of Sales Luis A. Limlingan said in a separate Viber message: “At this stage, there’s not enough technical analysis indicators, but hopefully it follows the market’s recent upswing.”

NexGen Energy operates through its subsidiaries SPARC-Solar Powered Agri-rural Communities Corp., 5hour Peak Energy Corp., and Airstream Renewables Corp., which currently produce 13.86 MW of capacity.

IPO proceeds aim to increase the company’s total capacity to 38.86 MW by the end of 2026.