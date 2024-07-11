A MANILA-BASED construction company has bagged the P597.03 million contract for Puerto Princesa port expansion phase 1 project, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said.

In a notice of award, PPA said that it awarded the contract to Elimared Construction and Trading, Inc. and MRBII Construction Corp., which have formed a joint venture for the project.

According to the PPA, the Puerto Princesa Port expansion project phase 1 has attracted 12 parties; with Elimared Construction and MRBII’s joint venture being declared the lowest calculated and responsive bidder for the project.

Its bids and awards committee identified the other bidders as WTG Construction & Development Corp.; Luzviminda Engineering; Goldridge Construction & Development Corp.; MAC Builders Corp.; Octagon Concrete Solutions, Inc.; Khan Kon Chi Construction & Development Corp.; SB Construction Corp.; Sunwest, Inc.; Vicente T. Lao Construction; and UKC Builders, Inc.

In May, the PPA invited bidders for the first phase expansion of the Puerto Princesa Port.

In PPA’s invitation to bid notice, it said it is investing P599.15 million for the phase 1 expansion of the Port of Puerto Princesa.

The contractor will have 660 days to complete the project, PPA said.

The PPA has earlier expressed its intention to enhance and develop ports to improve their efficiency and capacity.

In the next four years, until 2028, the PPA is earmarking about P16 billion to fund its infrastructure projects, including its 14 flagship projects slated to be completed during the period. — Ashley Erika O. Jose