THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said that the Philippines and France will explore possible areas of collaboration in agriculture.

In a statement, the DA said that French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz expressed interest in farm mechanization, the development of the dairy industry, irrigation, and agricultural insurance as possible areas of cooperation.

In 2017, the DA and the French Ministry of Agriculture, Agrifood, and Forestry signed an administrative agreement on the promotion of sustainable practices, food safety and security, the development of the livestock sector, the creation of wholesale markets, sanitation, and technical cooperation.

This agreement has also led to the establishment of the Philippines-France Joint Steering Committee on Agriculture.

The DA said that the next agricultural forum will be held in the Philippines in 2023. The first forum was hosted by the Philippines in 2017 while the second was hosted by France in 2019. — Ashley Erika O. Jose