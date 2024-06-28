NEXT-GENERATION gaming entertainment platform CRETA announced on Thursday that its token is scheduled to debut on the local cryptocurrency exchange Coins.ph on July 8.

Ray Eiichiro Nakazato, chief creative officer of CRETA, made the announcement during the platform’s launch event in Taguig City, saying that it is necessary to be listed on “a major crypto exchange in the Philippines.”

“CRETA token is a utility token, so all the services we provide within the CRETA platform, you’re going to have to use CRETA token. It is a utility token within the CRETA ecosystem,” he said.

Mr. Nakazato also said that the CRETA token will also be listed on the Philippine Digital Asset Exchange platform, although he did not specify a date.

Officially launched on Thursday, CRETA offers a gaming experience on a decentralized metaverse platform where both gamers and professional game studios can provide Web3 games and new gaming services.

CRETA, headquartered in Dubai, integrates Share to Earn, blending user video sharing platforms with Play to Earn and Create to Earn functionalities.

CRETA also uses blockchain technology called Locus Chain, ensuring that the platform is cost-effective and sustainable. The platform also comes with a proprietary game creation engine that allows users to develop their own games, with the freedom to publish and distribute their creations as non-fungible tokens.

Mr. Nakazato said that CRETA chose the Philippines for the launch since it is an “emerging market.”

“For emerging markets like the Philippines, people and industry are more open to new ideas and new systems. We can try out a lot of new things here. We decided to launch beta testing in Southeast Asia first, then get feedback from users before we go into the mature markets,” he said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave