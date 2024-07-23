VILLAR-LED property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. announced on Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary is considering a five-year, dollar-denominated, fixed-rate notes issuance as part of its fundraising efforts.

Vista Land’s VLL International, Inc. may issue senior unsecured fixed-rate notes under its $2-billion medium-term note program, the property developer said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

“The net proceeds will be used for refinancing, working capital, investment, and other general corporate purposes,” Vista Land stated.

Vista Land will act as the guarantor of the proposed issuance, while the subsidiary guarantors will include Brittany Corp., Camella Homes, Inc., Communities Philippines, Inc., Crown Asia Properties, Inc., Vista Residences, Inc., and Vistamalls, Inc.

The initial price guidance is set at 9.500%, with the settlement date on July 29 and the maturity date on July 29, 2029.

Vista Land has engaged DBS Bank Ltd. and HSBC as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners, and joint lead managers for the proposed issuance. KIS Asia was also named as a joint bookrunner and joint lead manager.

Union Bank of the Philippines has been appointed as the domestic lead manager for the proposed issuance.

VLL International approved the $2-billion medium-term note program on Dec. 29 last year.

Vista Land recorded an 11% increase in first-quarter net income to P3 billion, as consolidated revenue improved by 11% to P10 billion.

The property developer has earmarked a capital expenditure budget of P30 billion this year, with 98% allocated for the construction of residential units and land development. The remaining 2% is budgeted for land acquisition and the construction of investment properties.

Vista Land has business interests in residential and commercial property development through its units, such as Camella Homes, Communities Philippines, Crown Asia, Brittany, Vista Residences, and Vista Malls.

On Monday, Vista Land shares rose by 2% or three centavos, ending at P1.53 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave