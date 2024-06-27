METROPAC Water Investments Corp. (Metro Pacific Water) on Wednesday said it is working with France-based water and waste management solutions provider Suez for the construction of a desalination plant in Iloilo City.

The companies recently signed an agreement to build a desalination plant that can produce 66.5 million liters per day of water, Metro Pacific Water said in a statement.

“This partnership with Suez marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing a sustainable and reliable water supply for the people of Metro Iloilo,” Metro Pacific Water President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Andrew B. Pangilinan said.

“The new desalination plant will ensure we can meet the rapidly growing demand of this dynamic metropolitan area for years to come,” he added.

According to the company, Metro Iloilo is experiencing “a period of rapid economic and population growth,” which is placing “strain” on existing water resources.

A new desalination plant would be a critical project “to ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for the region in the immediate and medium term,” Metro Pacific Water said.

“We are proud to partner with Metro Pacific Water on this important project. Our expertise in desalination technology will contribute to a secure and sustainable water source for Iloilo,” said Farchad Kaviani, Suez’ managing director for Southeast Asia.

Metro Pacific Water, a wholly owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), operates water and wastewater concessions across the Philippines and in Vietnam.

Its subsidiary in Iloilo, Metro Pacific Iloilo Water, a joint venture with Metro Iloilo Water District, serves Iloilo City and the Municipalities of Pavia, Leganes, Sta. Barbara, Cabatuan, Oton, San Miguel, and Maasin.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera