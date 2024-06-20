GOTIANUN-LED Filinvest Hospitality Corp. (FHC) is eyeing to open the P2.7-billion Grafik Hotel Baguio within Camp John Hay by the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, marking the launch of its new hotel line.

The new hotel will offer 256 rooms, five food and beverage outlets, a grand ballroom, meeting spaces, and a spa, FHC said in a statement on Wednesday.

FHC recently topped off the property, which was built in partnership with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and John Hay Management Corp. (JHMC).

The new hotel in Baguio will be the eighth hotel property of the Filinvest Group and the first one under the Grafik Hotel Collection upscale hospitality brand.

FHC is the hospitality unit of listed holding company Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC).

“The Grafik Hotel Collection is poised to make a significant impact on the local economy. By creating numerous employment opportunities, we aim to engage and uplift the community,” FHC First Senior Vice-President Francis Nathaniel C. Gotianun said.

“Our project will not only boost tourism but also foster a sense of pride and involvement among the residents of Baguio. We are committed to contributing to the city’s growth and prosperity,” he added.

The project has generated about 3,000 jobs during the construction phase and will hire 250-300 employees when it becomes operational. The new hotel will cater to both domestic and international travelers.

“The Grafik Hotel is set to significantly boost the revenue for the John Hay Special Economic Zone by attracting a larger number of tourists. It will play a key role in job creation, balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability,” JHMC President and Chief Executive Officer Marlo Ignacio V. Quadra said.

Chroma Hospitality, Inc. Country Manager James M. Montenegro said the Grafik Hotel Collection aims to “celebrate the beauty and stories of the Philippines.”

“Our properties will serve as gateways to the Filipino experience, offering guests a chance to become part of the narrative through immersive and engaging experiences,” he said.

The Filinvest Group oversees its portfolio of hotels through a partnership with Chroma Hospitality.

Aside from the Grafik Hotel Collection, Chroma Hospitality is the management company behind hotel brands such as Crimson Hotels & Resorts (Mactan, Boracay, and Filinvest City), Quest Hotels & Resorts (Cebu City, Clark, and Tagaytay), Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark, Timberland Highlands Resort, and Timberland Mountain Bike Park in San Mateo, Rizal.

FDC stocks were last traded on June 18 at P5.40 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave