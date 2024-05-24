THE Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) and expressway operators will implement a toll rebate program for trucks transporting agricultural products starting June 1.

“This program aims to protect the welfare of the general public by minimizing the impact of toll rate increase on the overall inflationary situation to ensure the stability of food prices,” TRB Executive Director Alvin A. Carullo said in a press conference on Thursday.

The rebate for accredited trucks carrying agricultural products varies depending on the vehicle class. For San Miguel Corp.-operated tollways, rebates range from P2 to P30, and for Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC)-operated tollways, they range from P16 to P156.

The toll exemptions cover users of the North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway, Subic-Clark Expressway, and Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway.

The TRB said farm-produce carrying trucks must have an Autosweep or Easytrip Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) account as a prerequisite to enroll in the toll rebate program.

The toll rebate program will be in effect for 90 calendar days or three months, with the possibility of extension following a review.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose