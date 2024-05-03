THE Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA) said it hopes to equip young marketers with skills in brand-building trends amid an evolving business landscape through its seminars.

Brand Academy is a four-Friday seminar on brand building, industry-specific knowledge, and skills essential for excelling in the competitive marketing arena.

“We’re already having to be full-time marketers, so not just having to build awareness and generate demand, but close that sale digitally, whether it’s TikTok shops, Lazada, etc.,” Colgate-Palmolive Marketing Director Bea Atienza said during a roundtable discussion on Thursday.

Marketers must thoroughly understand brand building and converting consumers across various channels, according to Ms. Atienza.

Asian Institute of Management (AIM) Business Development Senior Manager Jay Clement L. Coson supported this, highlighting e-commerce growth surpassing physical stores during the pandemic.

The seminars will cover TikTok strategies, brand trust, digital brand resonance, creative disruption, music marketing, and other relevant topics.

The classes take place face-to-face over four consecutive Fridays, beginning on June 7 and ending on June 28.

In its second year, PANA collaborated with the Asian Institute of Management to offer the course to the advertising industry, extending beyond its members.

“We started with an exclusive partnership with PANA two years ago… to PANA members who wanted to pursue postgraduate study but this time, it’s more specific and we made it very inclusive to non-members,” PANA Executive Director Robert Simborio said.

It costs P65,000 to enroll and attend the four sessions, as well as two additional courses that credit as five units.

“Upon completion, students can earn postgraduate units, a diploma, or a certificate,” said Ayala Land Corporate and Estates Group Head of Marketing and Communications Christine Roa.

PANA aims to double the 65 graduates from last year. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante