ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc. has announced plans to expand its water projects beyond current initiatives.

The company intends to replicate successful ventures in other provinces, local government units, or water districts, Aboitiz InfraCapital President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cosette V. Canilao said during a virtual press briefing on Monday.

She cited the operation of the Davao City bulk water supply project, which boasts a capacity of 300 million liters per day.

“We are focusing more on building our bulk water portfolio,” she added.

The P12-billion bulk water supply project, which commenced operations in December 2023, is a public-private partnership project between Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., the water unit of Aboitiz InfraCapital, and Davao City Water District.

“At the same time, we are looking at the Estate Water and also managing the water operations, for example in Mactan on how we can implement the water harvesting and at the same time, water recycling,” Ms. Canilao said.

The company’s existing business units include the Aboitiz Integrated Economic Centers in Batangas and Cebu.

Currently, the company is also managing the LIMA Water, its business unit providing water and wastewater services to LIMA Estate, a mixed-use development estate.

“The intersection now of synergies within (Aboitiz InfraCapital) is that we are looking at how we can bring parts of the group such as (Aboitiz Power Corp.) in working together and finding more solutions to provide water, for example to Cebu which has a water demand that’s in excess of the current supply right now,” she said.

Its water treatment facility in Davao is being powered by the hydroelectric power plant of Aboitiz Power.

To recall, Aboitiz InfraCapital has partnered with Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte Ltd. to explore desalination projects in the country.

It has proposed to supply the Metro Cebu Water District with 30 million liters per day of desalinated bulk water. — Ashley Erika O. Jose