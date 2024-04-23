DOUBLEDRAGON Corp.’s (DD) stock brokerage arm DragonFi Securities, Inc. introduced its new mobile investing application DragonFi 2.0 on Monday.

The app allows users to manage a diverse investment portfolio ranging from Philippine stocks to global funds under a single platform, the brokerage said in an e-mailed statement.

The mobile app also lets users connect with leading financial literacy creators through its creators’ circle, as well as access to news, disclosures, and data.

DragonFi 2.0 also has an investing club that allows users to follow the stock brokerage’s research team and learn how to manage a dividend growth portfolio.

“Introducing a new mobile app goes beyond business for us; it’s about contributing to a financially literate, empowered, and independent society,” DragonFi Co-Founder and DD Chairman Edgar “Injap” J. Sia II said.

DragonFi Chief Executive Officer Jon Carlo Lim said the app supports the company’s efforts to democratize investing in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, DragonFi Chief Technology Officer Cathryn Ann Lao said the app offers an investing experience tailored to the preferences and behaviors of its users.

“From biometrics authentication to an intuitive design, our technology is what sets us apart. It’s what makes investing with DragonFi not just safer and smarter, but also a seamless part of the daily lives of our users,” he said.

DragonFi 2.0 is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

On Monday, DD shares rose by 0.38% or three centavos to P8 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave