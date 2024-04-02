BOUTIQUE airline Sunlight Air has started offering flights from Clark International Airport after relocating its hub there.

“In line with our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and top-tier flights to underserved local destinations, we are happy to have launched our first flight from Clark,” Ryna C. Brito-Garcia, Sunlight Air chief executive officer, said in a press briefing at Clark International Airport on Monday.

Sunlight Air, operated by Sunlight Express Airways, launched its Clark-to-Busuanga flight on Monday.

The airline targets to capture the growing demand for travel, the company said in a statement.

Currently, the company flies to Siargao, San Vicente, and Coron in Palawan; and Caticlan in Aklan.

“We do (have Manila operations), we have Manila-Cebu,” Ms. Brito-Garcia told reporters.

The decision to move its hub from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Clark primarily stems from the availability of space and the advanced technologies offered by the airport, making it more convenient for passengers, she added.

“It’s a lot more spacious. They have innovative approaches to doing things also. They have a self-check-in kiosk. They have the baggage drop,” Ms. Brito-Garcia said.

The company is also optimistic because the Clark airport serves as an alternative gateway to the Philippines’ capital, she noted.

“A lot of people would be surprised, of course Central Luzon’s population is big. Our biggest population in Metro Manila is Quezon City, it is very congested. For now, a lot of people do not know about Clark yet but I think in time, we will get there,” she added.

Sunlight Air plans to launch new domestic flights from Mactan-Cebu International Airport on April 3, with more routes to follow.

Noel F. Manankil, president and chief executive officer of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp., said the company is expecting more than two million passengers for 2024.

“We are confident that Clark has its own catchment population. Central and Northern Manila, of course and I think we’ve proven that. So long as the flights are available, then passengers will come,” Mr. Manankil told reporters.

In an earlier interview with BusinessWorld, Mr. Manankil said LIPAD, the company that manages and operates the Clark International Airport, is anticipating a 42.9% increase in domestic passengers this year to 915,168 from 640,381 in 2023.

International passengers will rise by 14% to 1.55 million from 1.36 million in 2023.

The expected passenger volume for the year was actually lower than its previous forecast, he said.

“The original forecast was a bit higher than 2.4 (million), but because of engine issues,” Mr. Manankil said, adding that the earlier projection was about four million passengers.

To recall, American aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney inspected A320/321 NEO aircraft engines worldwide following suspected issues resulting in grounding of several aircraft.

For Sunlight Air, Ms. Brito-Garcia said the boutique airline will add more fleet in the next two to three years.

“It could be purchased, it could be through lease. [About] two to three planes in the next years,” she said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose