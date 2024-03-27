THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the public against investing in Gercel Apparel Shop, Gercelhomes Staycation, and Triumph Edge Academy, saying these entities are not registered to solicit investments.

In an advisory, the SEC said Gercel Apparel Shop is offering investments from P5,000 to P100,000, with weekly earnings of P1,000, or 20% income weekly.

The entity reportedly marks-up the item for sale from 50% to 100%. It gives 20% interest weekly to the capitalist, while earning 50% to 100% on daily live selling.

“Interested capitalist will fill-up a form, then they will share the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) permit, provide a contract and copy of their ID. The income will be sent weekly through GCash or bank deposit. They can also set a virtual meeting for further discussion and transparency for those who will join with the maximum amount of P100,000.00,” the SEC said.

“They will also provide postdated cheques and notarized contract and can do a meet-up, for investments with P50,000 to P100,000 capital,” it added.

The SEC said that Gercelhomes Staycation allegedly offers accommodation with amenities through a one-bedroom condominium unit in Azure North, San Fernando, Pampanga.

The entity reportedly offers investments at a minimum of P10,000. Investors could earn 10-20% monthly fixed income and a contract for a lock-in period of six months. The profit is sent to investors through bank transfer and post-dated cheques.

“The public is being made aware that an investment contract exists when there is an investment or placement of money in a common enterprise with a reasonable expectation of profits to be derived from the efforts of others which is prominent in the scheme of Gercelhomes Staycation,” the SEC said.

Meanwhile, the Triumph Edge Academy allegedly offers “comprehensive instruction in multi-servicing solutions, crypto and forex trading proficiency, and a cutting-edge suite of digital products,” the commission said.

The entity reportedly provides passive income with weekly returns and profits rates of 20% to 25% depending on the course or investment tier that an investor would choose. Investors are also entitled to mentorship bonus up to the tenth level.

“Triumph Edge Academy recognizes its members by number of successful mentorships they have created and rewards members through bonuses. There are nine tiers of the academy level and each represent number of mentorships earned and the corresponding rewards bonus,” the SEC said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave