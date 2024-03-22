THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) is targeting to start the construction of the New Cebu Container Port within this year.

“For the New Cebu Container port, hopefully we can start [the construction] this year,” Transportation Undersecretary for Maritime Elmer Francisco U. Sarmiento told reporters on the sidelines of a ports and logistics forum on Wednesday.

The New Cebu Container Port, valued at about P10 billion, will manage all foreign containerized cargo to complement the Cebu Baseport.

Mr. Sarmiento said the DoTr is still awaiting approval from the National Economic and Development Authority Board.

The Transportation department initially targeted to commence construction work in 2022.

The container port, located in Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu has a capacity of two 2,500 twenty-foot equivalent units and will be equipped with four quay cranes.

In 2018, the Department of Finance signed a $172.64-million loan agreement with the Export Import Bank of Korea for the project.

The government will provide P1.4 billion or $26.09 million for the port project, which seeks to free up existing seaport in Cebu province and to provide efficient and reliable transport infrastructure for seamless flow of goods and services in the region.

The DoTr is targeting to put up 200 new ports by 2028 to improve connectivity. — Ashley Erika O. Jose