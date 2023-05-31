MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. has committed to replace about 477.2 kilometers of old and leaky pipes in the next five years, setting aside P10 billion for pipe replacement projects from 2023 to 2027.

“When we took over Maynilad in 2007, the pipe network we inherited included the oldest water system in Asia. We are committed to upgrading our network for the benefit of our customers,” Randolph T. Estrellado, chief operating officer of Maynilad, said in a media release on Tuesday.

The west zone water concessionaire said its pipe replacement project is part of Maynilad’s program to reduce water losses and upgrade its distribution system. The project will be done in various portions of its concession area. Once completed, its pipe length will reach 3,643 kilometers, or about 78% of the distribution system since its re-privatization in 2007.

For the January-to-April period, Maynilad has completed pipe replacements in north and south Caloocan, Quezon City, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Manila, Pasay, Parañaque, Imus, and Muntinlupa. The company said pipe replacements are being fast-tracked to recover more water supply ahead of El Niño, which is expected from June to August.

For 2023, it has allotted P4 billion to reduce its water loss or nonrevenue water.

Maynilad, a concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

