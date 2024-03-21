ABOITIZ Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) dominated the generation sector with a market share of 22.47% to the national grid, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

AEV has installed generating capacity of 5.75 million kilowatts (kW) or 5,745.22 megawatts (MW), the ERC said in a statement late Tuesday.

Broken down, the company has installed generating capacity of 4.63 million kW (4,633.82 MW) in Luzon; 470,900 kW (470.9 MW) in the Visayas; and 640,500 kW (640.50 MW) in Mindanao.

AEV was followed by San Miguel Corp. (SMC) with a market share of 19.78% and an installed generation capacity of 5.06 million kW or 5,057.36 MW.

With a market share of 13.27%, First Gen Corp. came third injecting 3.39 million kW or 3,392.89 MW to the national grid.

Ayala Corp. was fourth with a market share of 5.58% equivalent to 1.43 million kW or 1,326.93 MW.

The ERC said that Manila Electric Co. accounted for 5.4% with an installed generating capacity of 1.38 million kW or 1,380.92 MW.

In a recently issued resolution, the ERC has set new caps for installed generating capacity and market share for the main power grids in 2024.

The national grid’s installed generating capacity rose to 25.57 million kW or 25,567.27 MW from last year’s 25.47 million kW or 25,471.04 MW.

For Luzon, the allotted installed generation capacity for 2024 is 17.96 million kW (17,961.72 MW); the Visayas 3.42 million kW (3,417.17 MW); and Mindanao 4.19 million kW (4,187.84 MW).

The ERC sets the caps for installed generation capacity annually.

The installed generation capacity is the maximum capacity of the generation facilities connected to a transmission system or distribution system, which are part of a particular grid.

Under Republic Act No. 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001, no company or related group can own, operate or control more than 30% of the installed generation capacity of a grid and 25% of the national installed generation capacity.

For 2024, the national grid’s market share limit (MSL) is set at 6.39 million kW (6,391.92 MW), against 6.37 million kW (6,367.76 MW) a year earlier.

Power companies cannot own facilities with installed capacities exceeding 5.38 million kW (5,388 MW) in Luzon, 1.03 million kW (1,025 MW) in the Visayas, and 1.26 million kW (1,256 MW) in Mindanao.

“​All persons and entities covered by the MSL are reminded to strictly adhere to limitations, as well as to their duty to report to the ERC should they exceed the limits within fifteen (15) days from the start of occurrence, and the reason [therefore],” the commission said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera