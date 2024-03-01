AYALA-LED INTEGRATED Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has partnered with US-based lithium-ion battery systems manufacturer Lithos Energy, Inc. to produce electronics systems for the latter’s battery products in the Philippines.

In a statement on Thursday, IMI said that mass production of the electronics systems for Lithos Energy’s battery products is projected to begin by the fourth quarter.

“We look forward to such an amazing collaboration to help bring their innovative battery systems to the world. This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting world-leading manufacturers in their growth and sustainability efforts while providing high-quality manufacturing services,” IMI Chief Executive Officer Arthur R. Tan said.

“It will be our small but meaningful contribution in boosting our country’s economic recovery and help provide more jobs,” he added.

The manufacturing collaboration between IMI and Lithos Energy involves the design for manufacturability to ensure high volume consistency, manufacturing of printed circuit boards, box builds and the solid global footprint that will allow regional expansion in the marketplace.

In 2023, Lithos Energy introduced its latest generation of high voltage and low voltage battery pack solutions at its Silicon Valley production facility.

The company manufactures various battery packs and is developing next-generation technology for industry-leading original equipment manufacturers.

“We are very pleased to have found the right partner in IMI. Their manufacturing experience and proven performance with electrified products will further accelerate Lithos’ capacity expansion,” Lithos Energy CEO James Meredith said.

“We’re excited to launch this relationship and, together, build a cleaner electrified future for the construction, mining, marine, and off-road industries,” he added.

IMI, the manufacturing arm of AC Industrial Technology Holdings, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayala Corp. The company produces electronics for various markets such as automotive, industrial electronics, and aerospace.

On Thursday, IMI shares closed unchanged at P2.48 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave