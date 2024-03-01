THE Upper Wawa Dam project is now 93% complete, according to its developer WawaJVCo, Inc., expecting to provide approximately 710 million liters per day (MLD) of water by the end of 2025.

“With its substantial capacity and innovative design, the dam holds immense potential to enhance water security and resilience, which will be a massive step in avoiding a water crisis in Metro Manila and nearby provinces,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

WawaJVCo is a joint venture of Razon-led Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc. and San Lorenzo Ruiz Builders & Developers Group.

The construction of the 85-meter roller-compacted concrete dam is expected to be “finished ahead of schedule,” the company said.

The P26-billion project is the second phase of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project located in Rizal province.

Its first phase, or the Tabayasan Weir located in Antipolo City, has been delivering an initial 80 MLD since it started operations in October 2022.

The company said that the project provides an alternative source of raw water to the Angat-Ipo System and “increases resilience to climate-related crises,” including El Niño.

“Once completed, the Upper Wawa Dam will help address water security and ensure sustainable water supply to benefit over 700,000 households or about 3.5 million Filipinos within the service area of MWSS,” it said.

WawaJVCo previously said that it has teamed up with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in implementing a watershed management plan that includes reforestation activities around the site of the project covering 1,800 hectares. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera