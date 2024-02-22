PLDT Inc. is planning to extend its gigabit fiber plan to Cebu and Davao following its initial deployment in Metro Manila, a company official said.

“Yes, Cebu and Davao will also be actually in our rollout list,” Jeremiah M. de la Cruz, PLDT senior vice-president and head of consumer business, told reporters on Monday.

For now, the Pangilinan-led company offers the service only in some areas in Metro Manila such as Makati City, Mr. De la Cruz said.

The offer, which ranges from P7,000 to P49,000 for one gigabit and 10 gigabits, respectively, is marketed to high-end customers, significantly higher than its P1,699 fiber plan offering.

Mr. De la Cruz said that the company expects the product to become more mainstream over time as more customers seek faster and more reliable internet connections in line with the expanding digital landscape.

“Gigabit fiber… is a little bit more expensive than the average. That’s true. Like all new technologies and all the changes, it starts off in a certain segment. It is something that will start off in the premium segment, but we are looking forward to it over time, actually making its way to becoming a very mainstream product,” Mr. De la Cruz said.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose