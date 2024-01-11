MANILA WATER Co., Inc. announced on Wednesday that its P2.5-billion Hinulugang Taktak sewage treatment plant (STP) in Antipolo City is now over 60% complete and is expected to be operational by December this year.

“The project aims to maintain and rehabilitate the ecological balance in the area by treating up to 16 million liters per day of wastewater from households before discharging it to the falls,” Manila Water said in an e-mailed statement.

Upon completion, more than 148,000 residents of Antipolo, specifically from Barangays Dela Paz, San Isidro, San Roque, and San Jose, are expected to be provided with sewerage service, the company also said.

In 2020, Manila Water, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the local government of Antipolo entered into an agreement to construct the Hinulugang Taktak STP.

Once completed, the Hinulugang Taktak STP will be the fifth and largest wastewater treatment facility built by Manila Water in Rizal Province.

“Aside from providing 24/7 water supply to our customers, sanitation remains at the forefront of our service improvement efforts. We believe that by providing quality sanitation, we are contributing to better community health and environmental sustainability in the province,” said Jeric T. Sevilla, Manila Water’s corporate strategic affairs group head.

Currently, Manila Water is seeking the approval of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for the extension of the expiration date of its revised concession agreement from 2037 to 2047, to coincide with its 25-year legislative franchise.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares of Manila Water went down by six centavos or 0.32% to close at P18.96 apiece.

The water concessionaire serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera