DMCI Power Corp. seeks to complete its 12-megawatt (MW) onshore wind project on Semirara Island in Antique province by yearend, its top official said.

The company, a unit of DMCI Holdings, Inc., has invested $1 million per megawatt for the construction of its first renewable energy project, DMCI Holdings Chairman and President Isidro A. Consuji told a news briefing last week. “The potential [of the onshore wind farm] is more than 100 MW.”

DMCI Power has said the wind corridors between Luzon and Panay, which include the Semirara and Cuyo islands, were found to have abundant wind power density and speed for a utility-scale wind project.

DMCI Power is also set to put up a 4-MW solar farm in Masbate and is awaiting approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The company would soon seek approval for a power supply agreement DMCI Power President Antonino E. Gatdula, Jr. said.

The company is seeking to supply power to the Masbate Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Mr. Consuji said the capital expenditure per MW for both wind and solar projects is about the same. But wind power has a plant utilization rate of at least 30% compared with 17% for solar.

Meanwhile, DMCI Holdings is eyeing a leisure property development in Los Baños, Laguna as part of its expansion plans, Mr. Consunji said.

The listed Philippine company might develop a 40-hectare property in the province south of Manila, the capital, he said.

“We are designing a property overlooking the Laguna de Bay on the Mount Makiling side,” he said. “It is 40 hectares. It will have a condotel and villas. We have decided on a low-density development so that it is forested.”

“We will only develop less than 15% of that because we want it to be forested,” he added.

Mr. Consunji said the project would be a joint venture with the owners of the Enchanted Kingdom theme park, with DMCI Project Developers Inc. (DMCI Homes) serving as the developer.

Mr. Consunji said the company’s the company’s move into leisure is part of efforts to create different offerings for various market segments.

“There’s a saturation point. You have to create different formats, different price levels, different segments of the market,” he said. “However, Manila is still the biggest market where there are high-paying jobs.”

In August, DMCI Homes launched its inaugural venture into the leisure property market with the 7.5-hectare Solmera Coast beach park condotel complex in San Juan, Batangas.

More than 93% of Solmera Coast’s inventory of about 800 condotel units had been reserved as of Sept. 15 last year.

The condotel units are spread across three mid-rise buildings — Matahari, Kartika, and Bumi, which are set for occupancy in February 2027, May 2027, and August 2027, respectively.

Some of Solmera Coast’s amenities include swimming pools, a game area, a gym, two restaurants, and a convention center.

DMCI Holdings has interests in coal, nickel, and construction through units like D.M. Consunji, Inc., DMCI Power Corp., DMCI Homes, Semirara Mining and Power Corp., and DMCI Mining. The holding firm also has a stake in Maynilad Water Services, Inc. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera and Revin Mikhael D. Ochave