MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. has awarded a P998-million contract to the consortium of JGC Philippines, Inc. and Hitachi Asia, Ltd. to upgrade five of its sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Metro Manila.

The west-zone concessionaire said the project would ensure that the treated wastewater discharged by the STPs complies with the revised effluent standards of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The STPs are those located in Bagbag, Congressional, Project 7, and Tatalon in Quezon City; and in Paco, Manila.

Maynilad has allocated more than P3 billion to upgrade 17 of its existing 22 STPs over the next five years.

The STP upgrade is part of the company’s P178-billion wastewater management spending plan from 2023 to 2046 in a bid to expand sewer coverage and manage pollution loading in bodies of water.

The company said that this will guarantee “adherence to legal requirements while enhancing customer service and protecting the environment.”

Under a department administrative order released in 2021, the DENR updated the water quality guidelines for selected parameters based on the current classification of water bodies and their beneficial use.

Effluent standards have also been updated for selected parameters based on the perceived impact on the activities in the area and on the environment.

Maynilad serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

