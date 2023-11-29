GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said on Tuesday that it is continuing to boost its fifth generation (5G) network coverage with 716 new sites.

“With the robust expansion of our 5G network, we are not just enhancing connectivity; we are shaping a future where every Filipino is empowered with global, cutting-edge communication capabilities,” Rebecca Eclipse, chief customer experience officer at Globe, said in a media release on Tuesday.

The company said it had expanded its 5G network coverage as of September with new sites, increasing its outdoor coverage to 97.67% in the National Capital Region and 92.06% in Visayas and Mindanao.

The listed telecommunications company said that for September, 5.2-million 5G devices had been connected to Globe, “signifying growing adoption among Filipinos.”

It added that its 5G roaming coverage also expanded to Guatemala, South Africa, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Laos, Seychelles, India, Peru, Aland Islands, Crete, Croatia, and Romania.

Further, Globe said its capital expenditure stood at P54 billion as of September this year, the majority of which, or about 91%, was allocated towards data improvement services.

Separately, the company said it is targeting to maintain its mobile data growth after recording at least a 3% increase in its mobile business.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in the company shed P21 or 1.21% to end at P1,719 apiece. — A.E.O. Jose